Red Flag Warning issued September 25 at 11:43AM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.