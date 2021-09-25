Red Flag Warning issued September 25 at 1:42AM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire
starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
