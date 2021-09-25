Red Flag Warning issued September 25 at 1:42AM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire

starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.