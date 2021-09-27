Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 27 at 5:14AM MDT until September 27 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fire spread rates and fire intensity can reach
extreme levels with this kind of humidity and these winds.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

