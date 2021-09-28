Freeze Warning issued September 28 at 3:00PM MDT until September 29 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and

the Eastern Magic Valley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For

the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.