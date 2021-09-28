Freeze Warning issued September 28 at 4:35AM MDT until September 29 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and the
Eastern Magic Valley.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
