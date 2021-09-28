Freeze Warning issued September 28 at 6:01PM MDT until September 29 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, wind speeds have begun to subside

and are expected to fall below advisory levels within the hour.

For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29

are expected.

* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and

the Eastern Magic Valley.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM MDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.