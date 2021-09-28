Wind Advisory issued September 28 at 3:00PM MDT until September 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Highlands including Southern Hills/Albion

mountains and the Raft River region.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.