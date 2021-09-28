Wind Advisory issued September 28 at 3:00PM MDT until September 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and
the Eastern Magic Valley.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
