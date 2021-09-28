Wind Advisory issued September 28 at 4:35AM MDT until September 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Highlands including Southern Hills/Albion
mountains and the Raft River region.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
