Freeze Warning issued September 30 at 1:42AM MDT until September 30 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 especially
across the Upper Snake and Arco Desert. In the lower Snake
Plain and Magic Valley sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.
* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and
the Eastern Magic Valley.
* WHEN…Through 10 AM MDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures tonight will
likely result in a prolonged, hard-freeze, especially across
the Upper Snake and Arco Desert, resulting in a season ending
freeze event for the growing region.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.