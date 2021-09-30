Freeze Warning issued September 30 at 1:42AM MDT until September 30 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 especially

across the Upper Snake and Arco Desert. In the lower Snake

Plain and Magic Valley sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.

* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and

the Eastern Magic Valley.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM MDT Today.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures tonight will

likely result in a prolonged, hard-freeze, especially across

the Upper Snake and Arco Desert, resulting in a season ending

freeze event for the growing region.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.