Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 11:59PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
An arctic cold front continues to progress across southeast Idaho
leading to significant winter travel impacts overnight tonight
through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds up to 30-45mph are
ongoing including on I-15 and I-84 leading to widespread blowing
and drifting snow concerns associated with newly fallen snow. Snow
intensity and gusty winds will continue to decrease towards the
early morning hours, with winter driving conditions expected
through the Monday morning commute. Scattered snow continues
through Monday and Tuesday, with much colder arctic air setting
up midweek leading to dangerously cold morning low temperatures
and wind chills.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
Comments