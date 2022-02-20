Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 11:59PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

An arctic cold front continues to progress across southeast Idaho

leading to significant winter travel impacts overnight tonight

through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds up to 30-45mph are

ongoing including on I-15 and I-84 leading to widespread blowing

and drifting snow concerns associated with newly fallen snow. Snow

intensity and gusty winds will continue to decrease towards the

early morning hours, with winter driving conditions expected

through the Monday morning commute. Scattered snow continues

through Monday and Tuesday, with much colder arctic air setting

up midweek leading to dangerously cold morning low temperatures

and wind chills.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.