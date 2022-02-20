Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:06PM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches in Yellowstone Park; 6 to 9 inches the Absarokas and

Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National

Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, particularly across

Teton and Togwotee Passes. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as

20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.