Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:06PM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches
across northern portions of the range. Snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches across the southern half of the ranges.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
sharply reduce visibility at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
