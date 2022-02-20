Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:06PM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Locally higher amounts are possible near Bondurant.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will

sharply reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.