Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:12AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches

in Yellowstone Park; 6 to 9 inches the Absarokas and Tetons.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National

Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow will significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills

as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.