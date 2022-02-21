Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Snowfall will continue across the Upper Snake Plain and Eastern

Highlands through this morning paired with locally gusty winds

leading to widespread blowing and drifting snow. Winds will

gradually taper down approaching midday, before transitioning

from the south to the north around sunset as very cold air spills

over the Continental Divide. As of 6:00AM today, ID-32 is closed

in both directions between Tetonia and Ashton.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling. Head to 511.idaho.gov or call 511 for the

latest road information and closure updates.