Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snowfall will continue across the Upper Snake Plain and Eastern
Highlands through this morning paired with locally gusty winds
leading to widespread blowing and drifting snow. Winds will
gradually taper down approaching midday, before transitioning
from the south to the north around sunset as very cold air spills
over the Continental Divide. As of 6:00AM today, ID-32 is closed
in both directions between Tetonia and Ashton.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling. Head to 511.idaho.gov or call 511 for the
latest road information and closure updates.
