Wind Chill Advisory issued February 21 at 5:11AM MST until February 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 30
below zero.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

