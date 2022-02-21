Wind Chill Advisory issued February 21 at 9:59AM MST until February 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 30

below zero.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.