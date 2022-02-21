Wind Chill Warning issued February 21 at 1:06PM MST until February 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,
Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.
* WHEN…Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
