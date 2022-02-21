Wind Chill Warning issued February 21 at 1:06PM MST until February 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as

low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,

Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.

* WHEN…Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.