Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:17PM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is
possible.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park
and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Now until 5 PM today. The heaviest snow has already
occurred.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, particularly across
Teton and Togwotee Passes. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.