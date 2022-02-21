Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:17PM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is

possible.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park

and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Now until 5 PM today. The heaviest snow has already

occurred.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, particularly across

Teton and Togwotee Passes. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20

below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling and allow extra time to

reach your destination.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.