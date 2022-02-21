Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 3:00AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is
possible.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National
Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Now until 5 PM today. The heaviest snow has already
occurred.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, particularly
across Teton and Togwotee Passes. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low
as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.