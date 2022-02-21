Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 3:00AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 5 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over Salt River Pass.

Blowing snow will sharply reduce visibility at times. Wind

chills between 20 below and 30 below zero could lead to

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.