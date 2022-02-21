Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 3:00AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts possible
towards Moran. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley and the Upper Green River
Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Now until 5 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
sharply reduce visibility at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
back country.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.