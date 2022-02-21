Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 3:00AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts possible

towards Moran. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley and the Upper Green River

Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Now until 5 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will

sharply reduce visibility at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.