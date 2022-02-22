Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 6:27AM MST until February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below

zero.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County, Eastern Lemhi County, Southern

Clearwater Mountains and Northern Clearwater Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST /4 AM PST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.