Wind Chill Warning issued February 22 at 12:05PM MST until February 23 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero will

continue across the warned area.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and the Small areas.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate

shelter to outdoor pets.