Wind Chill Warning issued February 22 at 12:05PM MST until February 23 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero will
continue across the warned area.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and the Small areas.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate
shelter to outdoor pets.