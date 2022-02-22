Wind Chill Warning issued February 22 at 12:05PM MST until February 23 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero are
expected.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort
Hall areas.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 1 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate
shelter to outdoor pets.
