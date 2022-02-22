Wind Chill Warning issued February 22 at 3:44AM MST until February 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON MST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Centennial
Mountains, Beaverhead-Lemhi Highlands, and Lost River Valleys,
including but not limited to Mackay, Arco, Craters of the Moon,
Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake, Spencer, Dubois, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Island Park.
* WHEN…This morning, and again late tonight through Wednesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.