Wind Chill Warning issued February 22 at 3:44AM MST until February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…The Teton Valley area, including but not limited to
Driggs, Tetonia, and Ashton.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
