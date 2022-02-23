Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 1:06AM MST until February 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below
zero.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County, Eastern Lemhi County, Southern
Clearwater Mountains and Northern Clearwater Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.