Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 1:06AM MST until February 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below

zero.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County, Eastern Lemhi County, Southern

Clearwater Mountains and Northern Clearwater Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.