Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 2:31PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Widespread wind chills
of 20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, northwest, south central and west
central Wyoming.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.