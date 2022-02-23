Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 7:15PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Widespread wind chills

of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, northwest, south central and west

central Wyoming.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.