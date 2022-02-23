Wind Chill Warning issued February 23 at 3:45AM MST until February 23 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will

continue across the warned area.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly areas.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 1 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate

shelter to outdoor pets.