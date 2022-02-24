Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 2:23AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A period of moderate snow is expected to begin between 11 AM and

1 PM across the eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, and

adjacent southern highlands, continuing through sunset. This

includes Oakley, Burley, Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Inkom, and McCammon, as

well as portions of Interstates 84, 86, and 15. Cold temperatures

will support very little melting on roadways and efficient

accumulations of light, fluffy snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches are very likely, with a 30 to 40 percent chance of

localized higher totals of 3 to 4 inches, especially in the

Pocatello and Inkom area. This will likely result in slick road

conditions, including during the evening commute.

Anyone planning to travel or commute across the area this

afternoon and this evening should be prepared for slick

conditions and possible slow travel. Plan extra time to reach

your destination, slow down while driving, and leave plenty of

extra space between you and other vehicles. Please report measured

snowfall totals to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, when it is safe to do so.