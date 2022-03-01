Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 7:41AM MST until March 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. An icy glaze or additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Conditions will vary greatly

over short distances. Slick conditions could develop on

sidewalks and secondary roadways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.