Special Weather Statement issued March 4 at 10:41PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

with locally higher amounts possible closer to the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and lower elevations west of

the Continental Divide across southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…Friday evening through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulating snow will lead to potentially

hazardous winter travel conditions.