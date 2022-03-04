Special Weather Statement issued March 4 at 10:41PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,
with locally higher amounts possible closer to the mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and lower elevations west of
the Continental Divide across southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN…Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulating snow will lead to potentially
hazardous winter travel conditions.
