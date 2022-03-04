Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:17 PM

Special Weather Statement issued March 4 at 2:17PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,
with locally higher amounts possible closer to the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and lower elevations west of
the Continental Divide across southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…Friday evening through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulating snow will lead to potentially
hazardous winter travel conditions.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content