Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 7:25PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. East wind gusting 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan for winter travel conditions with periods of

reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.