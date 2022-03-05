Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:05PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to 12 inches expected on the southern
end of the Gros Ventres.
* WHERE…Teton, Gros Ventre, Salt River, and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel over passes could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.