Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:05PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.

Locally higher amounts up to 12 inches expected on the southern

end of the Gros Ventres.

* WHERE…Teton, Gros Ventre, Salt River, and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel over passes could be difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.