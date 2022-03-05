Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:05PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches near Daniel.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan for winter travel conditions with periods of

reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.