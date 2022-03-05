Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 3:35AM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,
except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,
Wayan.
* WHEN…From noon today to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments