Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 3:35AM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,

except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,

Wayan.

* WHEN…From noon today to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.