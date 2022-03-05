Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 3:52AM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches
with locally higher totals in the foothills.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan for winter travel conditions with periods of
reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
