Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 7:25PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Locally

higher amounts up to 12 inches expected on the southern end of

the Gros Ventre Range.

* WHERE…Teton, Gros Ventre, Salt River, and Wyoming ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel over Teton Pass and Salt River Pass could be

difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.