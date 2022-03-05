Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 7:25PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally
higher amounts around 8 inches near Star Valley Ranch and from
Afton to Smoot.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan for winter travel conditions with periods of
reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.