Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 2:13PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan for winter travel conditions with periods of
reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.