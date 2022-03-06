Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 4:19AM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. East wind gusting 20 to 25 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan for winter travel conditions with periods of
reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.