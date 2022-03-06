Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:13PM MST until March 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulation of 3 to 6 inches have already fallen.
Additional accumulations of 2 to 3 inches near Afton and Star
Valley Ranch.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan for winter travel conditions with periods of
reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.