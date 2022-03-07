Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 7 at 6:28PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Mainly Tuesday evening through midday Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The chance for accumulating snow increases
after sunset Tuesday. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are
possible by midday Wednesday. Road conditions may be hazardous
at times for the Wednesday morning commute.

