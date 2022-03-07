Special Weather Statement issued March 7 at 6:28PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light snow.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Mainly Tuesday evening through midday Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The chance for accumulating snow increases
after sunset Tuesday. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are
possible by midday Wednesday. Road conditions may be hazardous
at times for the Wednesday morning commute.
