Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 2:06PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12

above 5500 feet. Lower accumulations of 3 to 6 inches at valley

floors. Wind gusts up to 30 mph across higher terrain will lead

to widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, and Bone.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult with the hazardous

conditions impacting the morning and evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.