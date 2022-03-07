Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 2:06PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches above 6000 feet. Locally higher
amounts of 18 to 24 inches are possible in the Bear River Range.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph across higher terrain will lead to
widespread blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Bear River Range, Caribou
Range, Big Hole Mountains, and Elkhorn Peaks.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult with the hazardous
conditions impacting the morning and evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
