Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 8:57PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations, and 10
to 14 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact mainly the morning commutes over Teton
Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
back country.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.